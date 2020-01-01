 Loading…
Bubble Gum Cartridge 1g

by Dime Industries

Bubble Gum Cartridge 1g

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum is a classic sativa-dominant hybrid marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

Dime Cartridges are a cut above the rest. Our premium vape line is never cut with PG, PEG or VG. Instead, mixed with our THC distillate are natural terpene blends formulated from cannabis strains. Our brand's unique cartridges and batteries were specifically engineered around our quality oil, as our 90%+ THC oil requires patented technology and one of the strongest batteries on the market to produce the heady clouds we're known for. All of our cartridges are hand filled with special care from our production team, ensuring consistency and quality.