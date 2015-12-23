About this product
Originating from the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between the old school bubblegum strain and an undisclosed kush phenotype. The flavor profile contains a sweet, fruity bubblegum flavor followed by kushy undertones during exhale. Be careful, too much of this strain will be sure to leave you couch-locked in front of your favorite TV show. As all time favorite amongst old and new school cannabis users, you won’t want to put it down.
Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool
About this strain
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty. It's regarded as easy to grow, and has an average flowering time of 7-9 weeks. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.
Bubble Gum effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.
The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.
We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.
Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!
BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness
TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable
LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!
LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.