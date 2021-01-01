 Loading…

Hybrid

Dime OG - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

Dime Industries Vaping Vape Pens Dime OG - Disposable Pen 0.6g

DIME OG - Our own OG strain was created by crossing Jet Fuel, Hardcore OG, and True OG. The flavor profile is meant to remind users of that picture perfect OG, like the one you could smell through a dime bag. With diesel, lemon, pine and sweet notes, this will quickly become one of your favorite flavors. Even though Dime OG is a heavy indica, the Jet Fuel will lift you off into that dream-like state and have you “thinking higher”. Genetics: Jet Fuel x True OG x Hardcore OG Effects: Happy, Sleepy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene Oxide

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

