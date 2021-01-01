Dime OG - Disposable Pen 0.6g
About this product
DIME OG - Our own OG strain was created by crossing Jet Fuel, Hardcore OG, and True OG. The flavor profile is meant to remind users of that picture perfect OG, like the one you could smell through a dime bag. With diesel, lemon, pine and sweet notes, this will quickly become one of your favorite flavors. Even though Dime OG is a heavy indica, the Jet Fuel will lift you off into that dream-like state and have you “thinking higher”. Genetics: Jet Fuel x True OG x Hardcore OG Effects: Happy, Sleepy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene Oxide
About this brand
Dime Industries
About this strain
Jet Fuel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.
