 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dr. Who Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Dr. Who Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by DogHouse Supreme Cannabis

Write a review
DogHouse Supreme Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Dr. Who Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hybrid

About this brand

DogHouse Supreme Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Dr. Who, also known as "Doctor Who," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens. With Dr. Who by your side, you can easily navigate the planes of time and space from the comfort of your sofa.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review