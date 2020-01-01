About this product

Grown by New Earth Farms and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these Loyal Jungle Cake Pre-Roll Packs will leave you euphoric and relaxed with their unique terpene profile. Perfect for those in search of a social high, these pre-rolls will easily lift your spirits. Jungle Cake was first crafted by Seed Junky Genetics by crossing White Fire #43 with Wedding Cake resulting in a perfectly balanced 50/50 Hybrid. The small, dense, forest green nugs have red and orange pistils throughout with a thick coating of frosty white trichomes. With it's moderately high THC content, Jungle Cake provides a powerful high that starts in your head and slowly builds until it engulfs your entire body. You'll feel uplifted with a wave of euphoria, accompanied by the occasional giggles, leading to complete relaxation without feeling couch locked. Novice smokers should take it easy since the effects can be intense. Upon opening this convenient hard case, the room is quickly filled with an earthy, nutty aroma with sweet and fruity marshmallow undertones. Sparking up one of these Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls, and taking a deep inhale, will delight your palate with a sweet marshmallow flavor with notes of nuts and diesel. These Jungle Cake Pre-Rolls are ideal for experienced stoners and those looking for a social high that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Entry level smokers may want to stick to just one or two puffs as the experience can be intense. Medical users will fall in love with Jungle Cake for it's many ailment relieving effects including aches and pains, nausea, appetite loss, stress, and mood swings.