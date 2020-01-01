 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Loyal Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sauce (S) 64.59%
Hybrid

Loyal Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sauce (S) 64.59%

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sauce (S) 64.59%

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sauce concentrates are a delectable 60/40 Sativa dominant strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Pineapple Upside Down Cake, a cross between Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster, is a 60/40 Sativa dominant strain bred by Humboldt Seed Company that raises the bar for unique terpene profiles. Pineapple Upside Down Cake is the product of a vast phenotype hunt in Humboldt County that smells exactly as its name suggests. The effects of Pineapple Upside Down Cake are said to relax muscles, relieve tension and improve the mood, immediately rewarding the user with an uplifting and somewhat spiritually moving high. The Trainwreck parentage brings a sharp loud unique aroma that is counterbalanced by the smooth, tangy, crème brulee finish of Cookie Monster. A must-try for any cannabis connoisseur, you won't want to let batches of this sweet potent treat pass you by. After just a few dabs you have may have found your new favorite strain.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

About this strain

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Linalool

Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster’s indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.   

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review