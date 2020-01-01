About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sauce concentrates are a delectable 60/40 Sativa dominant strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Pineapple Upside Down Cake, a cross between Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster, is a 60/40 Sativa dominant strain bred by Humboldt Seed Company that raises the bar for unique terpene profiles. Pineapple Upside Down Cake is the product of a vast phenotype hunt in Humboldt County that smells exactly as its name suggests. The effects of Pineapple Upside Down Cake are said to relax muscles, relieve tension and improve the mood, immediately rewarding the user with an uplifting and somewhat spiritually moving high. The Trainwreck parentage brings a sharp loud unique aroma that is counterbalanced by the smooth, tangy, crème brulee finish of Cookie Monster. A must-try for any cannabis connoisseur, you won't want to let batches of this sweet potent treat pass you by. After just a few dabs you have may have found your new favorite strain.