We would like to introduce the Lemon Diesel Living Resin cartridge, extracted from flower cultivated by our friends at Ananda Farms. If you have tried the Lemon Diesel flower, you know the drill. The initial sweetness of the lemon soon gives way to a blast of the classic diesel flavor, all while giving you a perfectly balanced, hybrid effect. What more could you want? How about a soft-touch cartridge filled with Lemon Diesel oil that fully represents all of the amazing qualities of the flower? And did we mention the 22.11% terpenes, making it one of the most unique and flavorful cartridges on the market? Lemon Diesel Living Resin Hybrid .5g ECell Cartridge Terpene 22.11% THC 48.96% CBG 2.23% CBC 1.99% Total Cannabinoids 56.25% Cultivated by: Ananda Farms
Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010.