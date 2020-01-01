 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Diesel Living Resin Cartridge

by EVOLVD

About this product

We would like to introduce the Lemon Diesel Living Resin cartridge, extracted from flower cultivated by our friends at Ananda Farms. If you have tried the Lemon Diesel flower, you know the drill. The initial sweetness of the lemon soon gives way to a blast of the classic diesel flavor, all while giving you a perfectly balanced, hybrid effect. What more could you want? How about a soft-touch cartridge filled with Lemon Diesel oil that fully represents all of the amazing qualities of the flower? And did we mention the 22.11% terpenes, making it one of the most unique and flavorful cartridges on the market? Lemon Diesel Living Resin Hybrid .5g ECell Cartridge Terpene 22.11% THC 48.96%  CBG 2.23% CBC 1.99% Total Cannabinoids 56.25% Cultivated by: Ananda Farms

About this strain

Lemon Diesel

Lemon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

About this brand

Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.