 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Cake Rind Plus
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Rind Plus

by Extractioneering

Write a review
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Rind Plus

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wedding Cake Rind Plus is our Incredible Rind with a drop of HTFSE. RIND is one of our greatest values made from the most flavorful and potent material available, indoor trim. Indoor cultivators operate in controlled climates that allow them to grow cannabis deep into maturity where the resins turn amber and the potency skyrockets. These deeper colors result in more orange and redder executive extracts and darker whole plant outcomes. Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review