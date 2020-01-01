About this product

Wedding Cake Rind Plus is our Incredible Rind with a drop of HTFSE. RIND is one of our greatest values made from the most flavorful and potent material available, indoor trim. Indoor cultivators operate in controlled climates that allow them to grow cannabis deep into maturity where the resins turn amber and the potency skyrockets. These deeper colors result in more orange and redder executive extracts and darker whole plant outcomes. Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.