Harlequin - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

$315.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Colombian Gold crossed with Nepali indica, Thai and Swiss landraces Major Terpenes: 42.3% Alpha-Pinene 27.8% Myrcene 7.5% Limonene 5.4% Terpinolene 3.9% Alpha-Bisabolol 3.3% Linalool 1.8% Beta-Caryophyllene 1.7% Terpineol 1.6% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.4% Fenchol 3.7% Other terpenes Scent: A woody, earthy scent with some Mango notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

About this strain

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.