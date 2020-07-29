Eybna
Harlequin - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
Origin:
Colombian Gold crossed with Nepali indica, Thai and Swiss landraces
Major Terpenes:
42.3% Alpha-Pinene
27.8% Myrcene
7.5% Limonene
5.4% Terpinolene
3.9% Alpha-Bisabolol
3.3% Linalool
1.8% Beta-Caryophyllene
1.7% Terpineol
1.6% Caryophyllene-Oxide
1.4% Fenchol
3.7% Other terpenes
Scent:
A woody, earthy scent with some Mango notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 315$
250ml for 1262$
Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,027 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
