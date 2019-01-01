 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Super Silver Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

$318.00MSRP

Origin: Skunk crossed with Northern Lights and Haze by Nevil & Shanti Baba in the Netherlands during the 1990s Major Terpenes: 42.1% Myrcene 17.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 10.7% Limonene 4.6% Humulene 3.8% Linalool 2.3% Beta-Pinene 1.9% Nerolidol 1.5% Terpineol 1.4% Phytol 1.3% Alpha-Pinene 12.9% Other terpenes Scent: High sour citrus notes with a touch of sweet moldy aroma bring out unique sandalwood undertones Available Sizes: 50ml for 318$ 250ml for 1275$

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.