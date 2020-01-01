 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bubble Gum Vape 0.5g
Hybrid

Bubble Gum Vape 0.5g

by EZ Vape

Write a review
EZ Vape Concentrates Cartridges Bubble Gum Vape 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bubble Gum Vape 0.5g by EZ Vape

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubble Gum is a classic sativa-dominant hybrid marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

About this brand

EZ Vape Logo
Tbd