 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Passion Flower - MAC Vape 0.5g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - MAC Vape 0.5g

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - MAC Vape 0.5g
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - MAC Vape 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like cream, lemongrass, and sage Feels mellow, peaceful, and well-rounded Top terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene Total terpenes: 8.5%

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review