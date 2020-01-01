 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

by FARM

Write a review
FARM Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Featuring small batches of live resin sourced from exclusive single origin farms and packaged in a convenient 1 gram jar size.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

FARM Logo
Single Origin Live Resin, Small Batch. Each Farm batch is sourced from premium harvests from our favorite farms across California. Limited-release strains are curated from batches based on harvest seasons and availability. The Farm Process. Freshly frozen after harvest, the whole flower is kept at sub-zero temperatures through the process. Our careful plant-to-pod approach ensures maximum retention of the plant’s valuable terpene and cannabinoid profile, giving our vapes a pure, clean cannabis flavor. Specially designed for those who appreciate natural cannabis taste and full flavor. All Farm produce is sourced from carefully vetted local farmers for the best quality seasonal flower, giving you naturally-derived and wholesome vapes. Our Clean Cannabis Guarantee assures that all Farm products meet California state cannabis regulations.