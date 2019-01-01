Mango Haze All-in-One Disposable
About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Exotic fruit, like hiking deep into a Costa Rican rainforest and enjoying the sweet and sour flavor of a fresh-picked mango. The Effects: Nice daytime indica choice with a slow onset, yet powerful and euphoric head high that will expand your mental horizons. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Mango Haze
Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation.