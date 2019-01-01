About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbreed of Mexican and Thai sativa strains, along with Afghani indica. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Notes of sweet lemon citrus and subtle spiciness are off the rails and you’ll want to enjoy this all the livelong day. The Effects: A nice daytime strain with a cerebral buzz and sativa effects that won’t wreck your train of thought. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.