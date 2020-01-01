 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gushers Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Gushers Cartridge 1g

by Fwaygo Extracts

Write a review
Fwaygo Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Gushers Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gushers Cartridge 1g by Fwaygo Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers

This strain is for fruity indica lovers. Gushers is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

About this brand

Fwaygo Extracts Logo
Fwaygo Extracts is a cannabis extraction company now producing in a new state licensed facility. We strive to provide the highest quality cannabis products to both Michigan medical patients and recreational consumers. We work hard to always provide our products at a fair cost for our fellow Michiganders!