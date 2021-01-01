Super Silver Haze [1g Preroll]
About this product
For more than 20 years, Super Silver Haze has defined the essence of a sativa experience. Energetic, uplifting and focused, yet physically relaxing, SSH’s citrus-pine aroma and spice notes herald a mood-lifting journey of the mind that can be productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a post-work pick-me-up or a pre-dinner elevator, or to help you through issues like chronic pain and migraines, this superstar strain will surround you with just the right balance of calm and energy. Feelings: stimulating, uplifting, energetic Flavor: sage, menthol, wet earth Usage: pick-me-up, wind-me-down, turn-me-happy Lineage: Northern Lights x Skunk #1 x a sativa Haze
About this brand
Glass House Farms
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
