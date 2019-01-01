About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/18-double-tree-perc-beaker/ This 18" Double Tree Perc Beaker includes two stacked 10-arm tree percs at the center of the neck creating optimal smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for those looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual tree percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height provides larger hits. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the tree percs giving you the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is a 14mm Round Bowl w/ Ring for cool handling as well as an 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Bong w/ Percs Dimensions: Height: 18" x Base Diameter: 5" x Width (w/Bowl): 7.5" Joint: 14mm 45° Female Thickness: 5mm Weight: 2.16 lbs Perc Styles: Two 8-Arm Reinforced Tree Percs Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch Includes: 14mm Round Bowl w/ Ring Ideal Water Volume: 20 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.