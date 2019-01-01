About this product

This Death Bubba Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012 and was most recently smelled off Fraser St. the Vancouver metro area. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, sweet and Pungent EFFECT: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy and tingly Total THC: 71% - Total CBD: .07% Each package contains 0.5 Grams