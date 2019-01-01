 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin

Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin

by Gold Star Rosin

Write a review
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Concentrates Solventless Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This Death Bubba Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012 and was most recently smelled off Fraser St. the Vancouver metro area. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, sweet and Pungent EFFECT: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy and tingly Total THC: 71% - Total CBD: .07% Each package contains 0.5 Grams

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.