 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wookies

Wookies

by Grassroots Cannabis

Write a review
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This Indica-dominant Hybrid is a cross between White 91 (The White x Chemdog 91) and GSC. Wookies is known for skunky, floral aromas that often release a hint of sour berries. The flavor follows suit, blending sour berry with fresh sweet pine and other earthy notes. Wookies is a good fit for those suffering anxiety, epilepsy, Parkinson's, and Fibromyalgia

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.