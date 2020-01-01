 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Granddaddy Purple

by Green Acres Pharm

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Green Acres Pharm is Washington's premier boutique cannabis producer and curator. Our mission is to provide you with the highest quality of naturally grown cannabis in the industry. Unlike large scaled commercial operations, we are able to nurture every plant with the love and affection needed to achieve an incomparable level of quality. Our products are the result of pas- sion and the relentless pursuit of the finest genetics bringing you an unparalleled user experience. In this rapidly Growing Industry, we are staying ahead of the curve by implementing the most cutting-edge cannabis Cultivation technology available on the market. Our team of expert master growers meticulously maintain our garden utilizing natural and organic techniques so our valued consumers can have peace of mind when choosing Green Acres Pharm products. Our prodigious consistency is the outcome of our labor intensive procedures that cannot be matched by larger tiered producer operations. We hand water each and every plant 7 days a week 365 days a year, to ensure no plant goes left without the needed attention to produce the highest-caliber cannabis available on the market.