About this product

For the the flower connoisseurs, this organic Sour Tangie is a sativa dominant cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie. Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more. It has a potency of 15.58% THC. The top four terpenes in this Super Sour Tangie are; 1. A-Pinene 2.8 mg/g 2. B-Pinene 2.1 mg/g 3. A-Terpinene at 1.5 mg/g 4. B-Myrcene at 1.5 mg/g