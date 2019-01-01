 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Sour Tangie Flower

by gronlabb

Super Sour Tangie

About this product

For the the flower connoisseurs, this organic Sour Tangie is a sativa dominant cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie. Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more. It has a potency of 15.58% THC. The top four terpenes in this Super Sour Tangie are; 1. A-Pinene 2.8 mg/g 2. B-Pinene 2.1 mg/g 3. A-Terpinene at 1.5 mg/g 4. B-Myrcene at 1.5 mg/g

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

We create premium solvent-free extracts with medical grade standards.