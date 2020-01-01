 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blueberry Cartridge 1g

by Heavy Hitters

Blueberry is an indica with mild notes of fresh blueberries that will cradle you into a sleepy, happy haze. Taste Profile: Berry, Sweet

Blueberry

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

Heavy Hitters is the Original SoCal vape that gives smokers the best-tasting and most enjoyable high. With our proprietary blend of terpenes and our proprietary cannabinoid profile, our carts boast True Ceramic heating elements with Cold-Filtered distillate for clean taste and potency. Heavy Hitters gives you the freedom to be an original every day.