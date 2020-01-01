Lemon Kush Headband
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
TASTE + SCENT Hints of Berry Herbal, Spicy, Sweet SENSATION Cerebral & Energizing Giggly Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Red Cherry Berry is a 50/50 hybrid developed by Barney’s Farms, who combined the classic sativa Skunk #1 with a California indica. The result is a sweet-smelling strain with pungent notes of flowers and fruit. Red Cherry Berry has the potential to contain moderate amounts of CBD alongside its towering THC content, and the balanced head and body effects of this potent hybrid will put to rest pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Indoors, Red Cherry Berry flowers in 60 to 70 days, but growers cultivating this strain in warm outdoor climates will harvest around the end of September.