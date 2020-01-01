 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hints of Berry Herbal, Spicy, Sweet SENSATION Cerebral & Energizing Giggly Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Red Cherry Berry

Red Cherry Berry

Red Cherry Berry is a 50/50 hybrid developed by Barney’s Farms, who combined the classic sativa Skunk #1 with a California indica. The result is a sweet-smelling strain with pungent notes of flowers and fruit. Red Cherry Berry has the potential to contain moderate amounts of CBD alongside its towering THC content, and the balanced head and body effects of this potent hybrid will put to rest pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Indoors, Red Cherry Berry flowers in 60 to 70 days, but growers cultivating this strain in warm outdoor climates will harvest around the end of September.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.