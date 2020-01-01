Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Dr. Who by High Grade AZ
Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.