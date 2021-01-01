LA Wedding Pop Shake 7g
About this product
Produced using the plant's smaller buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking.
About this brand
High Supply
About this strain
LA Wedding Pop
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
LA Wedding Pop is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Wedding Pop - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
