Hybrid

Lava Cake Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Lava Cake Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flavors: Creamy, chocolate with a hint of fruit and green tea A high-potency cartridge bursting with flavor... creamy+ chocolatey + a hint of fruit = delicious! Vapor refined for maximum potency, our Originals are guaranteed to take you higher.

About this strain

Lava Cake

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.

About this brand

Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.