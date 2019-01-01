 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Mickey Kush Seeds 5 pack

Mickey Kush Seeds 5 pack

by Homegrown Natural Wonders

Write a review
Homegrown Natural Wonders Cannabis Seeds Mickey Kush Seeds 5 pack

About this product

Mickey Kush packs a strong punch and has been known to come up with a knockout on the first hit. This mostly Sativa strain set a record for THC content at our testing lab, and it also has a high percentage of the canna- binoid CBG, which may play an important role in fighting tumors. This top THC producing strain has a short budding cycle of just 7 to 8 weeks. A little goes a long way, and with proper pacing, Mickey Kush is a great strain to get you started and through the day. Phenotypes: The 3 main phenotypes are Sweet Irish Kush dominant, the Jack the Ripper dominant, and one that shared characteristics of BOTH parents Height: Medium tall Yield: Medium to heavy. Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Growing Best way to grow: Top out into a round bush early. The Sativa nature will really come through as the plant stretches out quite a bit Harvest: 49-56 days Sativa/Indica: 75/25 Hybrid: Sweet Irish Kush X Jack the Ripper High Type: One hit of Mickey Kush is more than enough for a novice smoker, and even seasoned smokers may find their thoughts racing a bit too much after more than a few hits. At the right dosage, this provides a clear head and the energy to get things done, with strong pain relief Taste/Aroma: Sour earthy kush with undertones of lemon

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mickey Kush

Mickey Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

Homegrown Natural Wonders Logo
If you have seen one of the Homegrown Natural Wonders crew then you have probably seen them in an awesome tie dye shirt. Now you can be part of the crew by purchasing a quality Homegrown Natural Wonders shirt today! Guaranteed to turn heads!