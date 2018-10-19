About this product

Mickey Kush packs a strong punch and has been known to come up with a knockout on the first hit. This mostly Sativa strain set a record for THC content at our testing lab, and it also has a high percentage of the canna- binoid CBG, which may play an important role in fighting tumors. This top THC producing strain has a short budding cycle of just 7 to 8 weeks. A little goes a long way, and with proper pacing, Mickey Kush is a great strain to get you started and through the day.



Phenotypes: The 3 main phenotypes are Sweet Irish Kush dominant, the Jack the Ripper dominant, and one that shared characteristics of BOTH parents



Height: Medium tall



Yield: Medium to heavy. Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Growing



Best way to grow: Top out into a round bush early. The Sativa nature will really come through as the plant stretches out quite a bit



Harvest: 49-56 days



Sativa/Indica: 75/25



Hybrid: Sweet Irish Kush X Jack the Ripper



High Type: One hit of Mickey Kush is more than enough for a novice smoker, and even seasoned smokers may find their thoughts racing a bit too much after more than a few hits. At the right dosage, this provides a clear head and the energy to get things done, with strong pain relief



Taste/Aroma: Sour earthy kush with undertones of lemon