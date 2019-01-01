About this product
Sour Diesel by HONEY® is the go-to choice for a wide variety of people. A versatile oil that packs a punch, users report characteristic anticipated effects of being a powerful focus enhancer and good for occasional fatigue. But, watch out if you have a low tolerance for cannabis because Sour Diesel can be sedative. It’s one of those varieties that will give the body what it needs. If you’re tired, it will help you sleep. Effects range almost the entire scale, from happy, motivated and focused, to creative, relaxing, sedative, sleepy, heavy, and even narcotic.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.