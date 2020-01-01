About this product
Sour Diesel autoflower a hybrid strain consisting of 40% Indica / 60% Sativa, with THC levels of up to 20%. These seeds can be grown indoors and cool climates; you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. Users can expect a psychedelic that fills them with energy, alongside a euphoric happy and uplifting cerebral high. This strain has a pungent and sour taste, paired with a hint of lemon. Sour Diesel has been known to successfully combat anxiety, depression and fight the effects of fatigue. This strain can also bust stress and reduce the effects of muscle and joint pain.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.