About this product
With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience which each blend! Product Facts Product Strain: Granddaddy Purple Strain Information: Granddaddy Purple is an Indica strain known for promoting relaxation and calming effects Bottle Strength: 1500 milligram (MG) Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL) Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times Concentration: 50 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL) Extraction Method: CO2 Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes. Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light. Suggested Use Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.