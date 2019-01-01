 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Bubblegum Kush Distillate Disposable Vape

Bubblegum Kush Distillate Disposable Vape

by IONIC

Write a review
IONIC Vaping Vape Pens Bubblegum Kush Distillate Disposable Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

FOR THE CONNOISSEUR This boutique extracted, triple-distilled cannabis distillate offers the most potent cannabis experience with a clean, crisp finish. Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience. Bubble Gum Kush is considered an Indica due to its terpene profile.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.