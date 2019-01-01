Bubblegum Kush Distillate Disposable Vape
About this product
FOR THE CONNOISSEUR This boutique extracted, triple-distilled cannabis distillate offers the most potent cannabis experience with a clean, crisp finish. Run through a short path in small batches for extreme clean and consistency. For the consumer seeking an elevated, prolonged experience. Bubble Gum Kush is considered an Indica due to its terpene profile.
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.