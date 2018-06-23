 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Indica - Birthday Cake

Indica - Birthday Cake

by Jefferson State Farms

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Jefferson State Farms Cannabis Flower Indica - Birthday Cake

About this product

Birthday Cake has strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. It blooms with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Westchester2113

Very nice INDICA type body high with more of an uplifting mind feeling...I'm surprised this isn't a hybrid honestly ...either way it's very tasty and extremely enjoyable

About this strain

Birthday Cake Kush

Birthday Cake Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

About this brand

Jefferson State Farms Logo
FREEDOM UNDER THE SUN We’re based in Southern Oregon—a beautiful, unique territory rich with wildlife and acres and acres of uninhabited land. We are deeply connected to this distinct region and the community that’s settled here. As a company, we foster a down-to-earth culture that aligns with nature and the people who proudly call this area home.  We specialize in craft cannabis, producing quality harvests with our highest-grade greenhouses and the most current technology available. We move through the world with boldness, curiosity, and a drive to explore. Learn more about our unique perspective and our thorough approach to cannabis.