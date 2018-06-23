Westchester2113
on June 23rd, 2018
Very nice INDICA type body high with more of an uplifting mind feeling...I'm surprised this isn't a hybrid honestly ...either way it's very tasty and extremely enjoyable
Birthday Cake has strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. It blooms with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind.
Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.