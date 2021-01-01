 Loading…

  5. Gushers (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)
Hybrid

Gushers (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

by Jetpacks

Gushers (1 Gram Sativa Sugar)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gushers is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.

