Hybrid

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Badder Concentrate 1g

by Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Badder Concentrate 1g

Just like the dessert, Pineapple Upside Down Cake is tropical, sweet and decadent. Whether for pain relief or relaxation, the Pineapple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster sativa is a perfect choice. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.

Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pineapple Upside Down Cake
  Terpinolene
  Ocimene
  Pinene

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.

