Just like the dessert, Pineapple Upside Down Cake is tropical, sweet and decadent. Whether for pain relief or relaxation, the Pineapple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster sativa is a perfect choice.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.