Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Wedding Cake is a popular ‘dessert’ strain cross between Girl Scout Cookies X Cherry Pie. Prized for its high THC content, cannasseurs also love its spicy, peppery flavor profile. This Indica hybrid is a tasty, relaxing treat. Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids. Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
Be the first to review this product.