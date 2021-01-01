About this product

When it is time to relax and drift off to sleep, treat yourself to our delicious Delta-8 THC Lemon Ice Cream Cake 1000mg Vape Pen! Our popular Indica strain is ideal for nighttime use and can help leave your mind and body completely at ease. We use the most premium, lab tested Delta-8 THC combined with one of the top ranked indica strains on the market, Ice Cream Cake, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you relax, recover, and rest! **Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**