Delta-8 Vape: Lemon Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

by Juicy Kush

Juicy Kush Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta-8 Vape: Lemon Ice Cream Cake (Indica)
Juicy Kush Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta-8 Vape: Lemon Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

When it is time to relax and drift off to sleep, treat yourself to our delicious Delta-8 THC Lemon Ice Cream Cake 1000mg Vape Pen! Our popular Indica strain is ideal for nighttime use and can help leave your mind and body completely at ease. We use the most premium, lab tested Delta-8 THC combined with one of the top ranked indica strains on the market, Ice Cream Cake, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you relax, recover, and rest! **Produces Mild Psychoactive Effects. Follow Dosing Instructions.**

About this brand

Premium Delta-8 THC infused blends. Juicy Kush produces only the highest quality, pure Delta-8 THC products such as gummies and disposables.

