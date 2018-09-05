Galm2
Great for my anxiety. Felt so relaxed with this strain. Probably my favourite ever weed. Makes you giggly. Tastes great!! Can relax but still be active if you need to.
KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Cheese cultivar, an Indica-dominant Hybrid with genetics hailing from Afghani and Skunk #1. Behind its creamy clouds of cheese-riddled euphoria awaits an uplifting cerebral high in tandem with a potent, full-bodied buzz. KYND Cannabis Company Cheese encourages users to sit back, relax and let their minds wander. Cheese is the perfect friend to take along for an afternoon walk.
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.