 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cheese

Cheese

by KYND Cannabis Company

Skip to Reviews
5.01
KYND Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Cheese

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company is excited to offer its Cheese cultivar, an Indica-dominant Hybrid with genetics hailing from Afghani and Skunk #1. Behind its creamy clouds of cheese-riddled euphoria awaits an uplifting cerebral high in tandem with a potent, full-bodied buzz. KYND Cannabis Company Cheese encourages users to sit back, relax and let their minds wander. Cheese is the perfect friend to take along for an afternoon walk.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Galm2

Great for my anxiety. Felt so relaxed with this strain. Probably my favourite ever weed. Makes you giggly. Tastes great!! Can relax but still be active if you need to.

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

KYND Cannabis Company Logo
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."