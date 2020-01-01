Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
** We DO NOT use VITAMIN E in any of our Vape Products ** ** Special LEAFLY Discount Code *** Enter LEAFSHARE10 at checkout. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Large 3 ML CBD Vape Cartridge Refill in Glass Dispenser ** 1,500mg CBD (CBD plus other cannabinoids) ~ 25mg per drop ** Works best in a lower-heat device, 510 Cartridge or Pen Battery ** Contains only Hemp-derived C02 CBD Distillate with Terpenes and a small amount of MCT Oil for a smooth vape experience. ** Flavor/Strain Profiles: Blue Dream, Harlequin, Citrus, Lavender, Cinnamon Clove & Ginger Lemongrass Refill your Vape Cartridges or Juul devices easily! Glass Syringe Dispenser with Adapter ~ Vape Cartridge not included Not just for Vaping ~ Add a drop to your cup, and pour in hot coffee or tea for a 25mg infused beverage.
Be the first to review this product.
Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.