Large 3 ML CBD Vape Cartridge Refill in Glass Dispenser
** 2,250mg CBD (CBD plus other cannabinoids) ~ 25mg per drop
** Works best in a lower-heat device, 510 Thread Cartridge
** Contains only Hemp-derived C02 CBD Distillate with Terpenes for a smooth vape experience.
** Flavor/Strain Profiles: Blue Dream, Harlequin, Citrus, Lavender, Cinnamon Clove & Ginger Lemongrass and Plain.
Refill your Vape Cartridges or Juul devices easily!
Glass Syringe Dispenser with Adapter ~ Vape Cartridge not included
Not just for Vaping ~ Add a drop to your cup, and pour in hot coffee or tea for a 25mg infused beverage.
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
