Freaky Bundle - 5 Item | Collectors Edition | packs of LION ROLLING CIRCUS papers – Unbleached 11/4
About this product
- SIZE 78 MM X 44 MM - ROLLING PAPER 1.25 - NATURAL UNBLEACHED PAPER - SLOW BURNING - NATURAL GUM - 50 PAPERS PER BOOKLETS - BOX 25 UNITS.
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.