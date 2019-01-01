 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Lion Rolling Circus

$5.00MSRP

About this product

- SIZE 78 MM X 44 MM - ROLLING PAPER 1.25 - NATURAL UNBLEACHED PAPER - SLOW BURNING - NATURAL GUM - 50 PAPERS PER BOOKLETS - BOX 25 UNITS.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

About this brand

MEET THE LION ROLLING CIRCUS FREAK FAMILY Lion Rolling Circus Papers has become an international, premium quality, organic rolling papers brand phenomenon. In 2017, Lion Rolling Circus stands out from the crowd of competition by combining its rich history of smoking papers business experience, artistic creativity, bold graphics, and top quality rolling papers products and merchandise with a freaky new attitude and relentless marketing goal to carry the freaky word of these freaky papers to the world with freaky pride... ​ We lovingly call our freaky character friends "Evil Clown"- (His actual name is Edgar and he might not be evil, he just seems like it sometimes), "Mr. Brujo" or "4 eyes"- (a powerful warlock kind of dude with 4 eyes and magic powers), "Double Head"- (the freaky 2 headed brothers), and of course, "Sexy Sadie"- the classic bearded lady, -(she never shaves!).