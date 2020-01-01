 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pink Lemonade Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Liquid Gold CBD

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.