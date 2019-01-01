 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1/2 Gram Cartridge - LIV Clear Blue Cookies

by LIV

$40.00MSRP

About this product

LIV cartridges are made with the latest technology to provide the optimal vaping experience. Featuring a wickless, ceramic design, with a crystal clear shatterproof tank. - Wickless Cartridge - Hi-flow Mouthpiece - Ceramic Coil - Shatterproof Tank - Rechargeable Battery [Not included] - Leakproof Device

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

LIV comes to you after many years of painstaking dedication and research directed towards bringing you the ultimate vaping and concentrate experience. After 5 years of research and development, we have engineered the most superior cannabis product, specifically designed to enhance your lifestyle. LIV is available in 250mg disposable pens & 500mg shatterproof ceramic cartridges.