White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Effects: Relaxed Sedated Sleepy Stormy Daniels CBD Flower Description Stormy Daniels CBD Hemp Flower is a cross between T1 and Cherry Blossom. This unique strain has one of the broadest terpene profiles and offers deep diesel overtones and is reminiscent of acai berries. Stormy Daniels offers a relaxed, sedated effect and is perfect for winding down at night. 22.3% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBD flower 22.3% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Be the first to review this product.
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.