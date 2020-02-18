About this product
Relaxed
Sedated
Sleepy
Stormy Daniels CBD Flower Description
Stormy Daniels CBD Hemp Flower is a cross between T1 and Cherry Blossom. This unique strain has one of the broadest terpene profiles and offers deep diesel overtones and is reminiscent of acai berries. Stormy Daniels offers a relaxed, sedated effect and is perfect for winding down at night.
22.3% Total Cannabinoids
Features:
Half Ounce CBD flower
22.3% Total Cannabinoids
Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.