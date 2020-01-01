Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush Type: Indica Taste: Sweet, Sour, Tropical, Fruity, Earthy Effect: Body High, Euphoria, Relaxing ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Gushers is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
