TECHNIQ - Duct Tape (by Tru-Thc)
DUCT TAPE Genetics: Do-Si-Do x Gorrilla Glue #4 Type: Indica Effects: Happy, Creative, Relax Aroma: Pine flavored gas with Chocolate undertones Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one. CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.
